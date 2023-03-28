Bellway interims show stable numbers

In the six months to 31st January 2023, Bellway’s revenue rose by 1.6% to £1,809.3m (2022: £1,780.0m), a half-year record level for the company.

Pre-tax profit was down just 0.6% at £305.9m (2022: £307.6m).

Bellway said that since January, customer demand had improved, helped by a seasonal uplift and a fall in mortgage rates.

Group chief executive Jason Honeyman said: "Bellway has delivered another strong performance, notwithstanding the challenging operating and trading conditions in the period. We have been encouraged by the moderate, yet sustained improvement in reservations since the start of January 2023, and the group remains on track to deliver volume output of around 11,000 homes in the full financial year (2022: 11,198 homes).”

