Bellway starts Ebbsfleet’s next phase

Artistis impression of Harbour Village

House-builder Bellway has begun groundworks at the Harbour Village development on the south bank of the Thames, part of the Ebbsfleet Garden City regeneration zone in north Kent.

Located off The Creek, the brownfield site has been earmarked for redevelopment since the closure of the cement works in 2008.

A total of 532 homes, of various sizes and types, will be built – 372 for private sale and 160 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership.

As part of the wider transformation of the former cement works site, approximately 46,000 square metres of retail, commercial and office space will be constructed.

John Haggerstone, construction director at Bellway Thames Gateway, said: “Harbour Village represents a key element of the ongoing Ebbsfleet Garden City development, which will eventually deliver around 15,000 new homes along the Thames Gateway.

“This development will transform a derelict former industrial site into a thriving new residential and commercial neighbourhood, connecting the existing settlement of Northfleet to the river.”

The first homes at Harbour Village at Ebbsfleet Garden City are due to go on sale in 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk