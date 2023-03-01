Bellway starts on Deeside airfield regeneration

A Bellway street scene

Bellway’s Summers Bridge development, off Welsh Road in Deeside, is set to have 185 new-build homes on completion.

First completions on Bellway’s 12-hectare site are expected in the summer.

Sales director Jenny Bell said: “Construction is going well and Summers Bridge is really starting to take shape.”

Summers Bridge is part of a wider development called The Airfields, where developers Countryside, Anwyl and Bellway between them are planning to build a total of 767 homes.

There will also be 45 hectares of industrial development.

