Bellway submits more plans for Horwich Loco Works

Bellway's plan for Barton Quarter

Bellway Homes has lodged plans with Bolton Council to build 207 family homes as part of the next phase of the £262m Rivington Chase redevelopment on the old Horwich Loco Works.

Alongside the new homes, a large proportion of the northern section of the main link road across the site will be built by Bellway as part of this phase of development. This link road will connect the different sections of Rivington Chase to Chorley New Road and to Middlebrook Retail Park, Horwich Parkway Railway Station and Junction 6 of the M61.

In March 2021, planning permission was granted to Lane End Group to develop 116 affordable homes for Bolton at Home, and Irwell Valley Homes and Morris Homes are currently on site building 393 houses of different types.

The Rivington Chase regeneration masterplan was granted outline permission in 2015 for 1,700 homes and associated retail, leisure and open space on the former industrial site. The remainder of the Rivington Chase development will be developed by Bluemantle alongside Bolton Council, Homes England, and HKR.

Bellway was the first house-builder on the Rivington Chase regeneration site and has now nearly completed the construction of phase 1, named Barton Quarter, comprising 112 family homes. These new proposals will see an additional 10 homes added as an extension to phase 1 of Barton Quarter and a further 197 homes built to the north and south of the new link road and next to the heritage core and open space amenities.

The proposed 207 homes will be a mix of detached, semi-detached and mews housing, 50 will be 4-bed, 144 3-bed, nine 2-bed and four 1-bed homes. The properties’ appearance is designed to reflect the distinctive red brick appearance of the former Loco Works buildings.

George Stevenson, land director at Bellway, said: “Careful planning has gone into these proposals to create a high-quality sustainable neighbourhood with designs that reflect the history and heritage of the site.

“Rivington Chase is a truly special development which is transforming a derelict brownfield site into a neighbourhood that celebrates the history and heritage of the Loco Works and provides a destination for local people that will combine community, educational, retail, leisure, health, recreational and well-being amenities.”

Subject to planning permission, work could start in January 2022 with phase one construction of the northern section of the link road, followed by the house building. The complete construction of the link road is due to be completed by March 2023 and all 207 homes by the spring of 2028.

APD is the architect behind the scheme, with Cass Associates as masterplan architect and Avison Young acting as planning advisor.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk