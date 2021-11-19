Bellway to rebuild East End estate

The council's vision of the future for the estate

Bellway will partner with the London Borough of Waltham Forest to build new homes on the Avenue Road Estate off Hall Road, subject to planning consent.

If approved, the plans will involve the phased demolition of the entire estate, with replacement new-build properties constructed for all residents prior to the demolition of their existing homes.

The Avenue Road council estate – between Wanstead Flats and the Olympic Park – was built in the early 1960s. The five nine-storey blocks were built using Bisson concrete panels. Maintenance costs on the estate are high and the council recognises that the flats do not meet modern standards.

The plan is to knock it all down and start again, with the new housing in eight blocks, in a range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom houses.

Bill Kenneally, regional director of Bellway London Partnerships, said: “The council had identified the site as being strategically important with regard to providing new homes in the area and in April 2020 recommended that the estate be redeveloped. Perhaps just as importantly, in a ballot held in January 2021, residents voted overwhelmingly to welcome the plans with a huge 91.5% in favour of the demolition and redevelopment scheme.”

He added: “This development, if permission is granted, will see Bellway working closely with Waltham Forest to regenerate an entire housing estate and to provide a vibrant new neighbourhood that residents will be proud to call home.”

How the estate looks today [image from Google Streetview]

Cllr Simon Miller, portfolio lead member for economic growth and housing delivery said: “It’s fantastic to have Bellway London Partnerships on board to help deliver a new Avenue Road Estate. Residents voted overwhelmingly for the full regeneration of the estate. This means demolition of the existing blocks and their replacement with new, high quality homes that meet our residents needs and are fit for the future.”

