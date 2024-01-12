Bennett wins £147m Hammersmith office revamp

the remodelling of 43 Brook Green has been designed by BGY Architects

Developer General Projects, backed by Neo Capital, has appointed Bennett Construction to redevelop 43 Brook Green, a 1930s commercial building in Hammersmith.

In its first contract for General Projects, Bennett Construction is tasked with creating 120,000 sq ft Grade A office space. Gross development value is put at £147m and construction is scheduled to start in the second quarter of the year.

The project, designed by BGY Architects, will involve the removal of the existing top floor of the building and providing additional floor space through enlarged floor plates and stepped landscaped terraces. The assignment will draw on Bennett’s previous cut & carve experience in the London market.

Construction director Mark Keyes said: “We are delighted that General Projects have entrusted us to deliver this project for them. Our experienced team look forward to the challenges posed in the execution of our delivery strategy and to working collaboratively with the client team to exceed client expectations.”

Civil & structural engineer is CS Consulting, mechanical & electrical consultant is GH Building Services and cost consultant is Circle Development.

