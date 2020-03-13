Bentley helps build ‘digital twin’ of Microsoft regional HQ

A virtual 'digital twin' model has been developed of Microsoft's new regional HQ at Frasers Tower in Singapore.

Bentley Systems and Schneider Electric have worked with Microsoft on the scheme which features sensors, ‘internet of things’ (IoT) applications and artificial intelligence (AI).

At the Microsoft offices in Frasers Tower, data is collected using a mix of 179 Bluetooth beacons in meeting rooms and 900 sensors for lighting, air quality and temperature. The platform generates nearly 2,100 data points that are connected to the cloud on Microsoft Azure, enabling management of the environment.

“The workplace of the future is about embracing innovation into the very fabric of our space, so that we create multiple touchpoints of connectivity, are intentionally inclusive and accessible, while being very mindful of sustainability and the environment,” said Ricky Kapur, VP for sales, marketing and operations for Microsoft in Asia Pacific. “At Frasers Tower in Singapore, we worked closely with Bentley Systems and Schneider Electric to implement sensors and telemetry to create a connected workplace, that allows us to adjust the space based on usage, therefore improving energy efficiency.”

The sensors enable monitoring of facilities usage, energy and utilities. They optimise space utilisation, air conditioning and lighting adjustments to provide a comfortable and productive space for employees, while increasing overall energy efficiency.

Employees and staff use Smart Building CampusLink, an application that is fully integrated with Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft Office 365, t to find directions, determine room occupancy and book facilities.

The sensors could potentially also monitor carbon dioxide levels in the air, noise levels and energy usage.

“Smart sensors allow us to collect meaningful data in real time, which enables us to optimise various aspects of our spaces, making them more comfortable, while reducing energy consumption in a sustainable and economical manner,” said Damien Dhellemmes, Schneider Electric’s cluster president for Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei. “Our partnership with Microsoft offers a real model on how connected devices combined with contextualised sensor processing can deliver smart building systems that do not intrude on the privacy of individuals, and can be applied beyond offices, to buildings, malls and even homes of the future.”

The data from sensors enable the virtual replication of the physical world by modelling the relationships between people, places, and devices. The insights achieved through the digital blueprint allows for management and measurement by correlating data across the physical and digital worlds.

“Digital twins are redefining how we manage infrastructure, from individual equipment installations to large facilities and entire cities,” said Kaushik Chakraborty, vice president and regional executive for Asia South at Bentley Systems. “While smart buildings were developed to better manage energy consumption, we have come to realise additional strategic roles of dynamically allocating space, increasing utilisation, reducing costs, improving competitiveness, and enhancing collaboration and productivity. With Bentley’s OpenCities Planner and Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and Power BI, we have developed a virtual digital twin model of their regional headquarters in Singapore, correlating the data collected across the digital and physical worlds to build domain-specific solutions and unlock new efficiencies, improvements, and opportunities for the modern workplace.”

