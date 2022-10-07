Bentley steps down from RLB

Ann Bentley

As well as being a board member of RLB UK and a global board director, Anne Bentley has been prominently involved with numerous industry organisations including the Construction Industry Council and the Construction Leadership Council.

Taking her place on the RLB global board is commercial & technical director Mark Weaver, who is already on the UK board. He has been with the firm for 24 years.

Commenting on the board changes, Andrew Reynolds, global chairman since July and chief executive of RLB UK and Europe said: “I would like to welcome Mark Weaver to the global board of RLB. Joining RLB in 1998, Mark has over 34 years of international commercial and technical expertise and has been instrumental in supporting RLB UK’s growth towards our 2030 targets and is an invaluable addition to the global board.

Mark Weaver

“I would also like to take this opportunity personally as well as on behalf of the global board, to thank Ann for being such an integral part of RLB for the last 33 years. From playing a leading role in many of our company milestones, including the UK management buyout and the formation of our global practice, to her pioneering work around Procuring for Value within her role on the UK government’s Construction Leadership Council, Ann has been an inspiration to us all in her unstinting dedication to ensuring our industry remains future fit.”

