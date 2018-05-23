PortmanPortman
Thu July 19 2018

Bergmann dumpers join A&Y portfolio

23 May A&Y Equipment has become the sole UK & Ireland importer and distributor for Bergmann Series 3000 and 4000 dumpers.

The Bergmann ADT150 wheeled dumper
The Bergmann ADT150 wheeled dumper

The German-made dumpers join a product portfolio at A&Y that also includes excavators, compactors and telehandlers and distributor for Amman, Yanmar, Dieci and Cormidi.

The newly remodelled Bergmann ADT150 wheeled dumpers have a load volume of 8.5 m³ and come with either a swivel, rear or three side tip. They also have optional 180° rotating seats with reversing cameras, so the operator can always face the direction of travel.

A&Y is also promoting the 10-tonne Bergmann 4010 tracked machine (pictured below) with swivel or straight skip, which also has a rotating seat option and cameras.

 

 

 

