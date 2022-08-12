Berkeley hands Woodberry Down heat pump work to Vital

Woodberry Down

Woodberry Down is a 30-year regeneration project next to Finsbury Park that Berkeley started in 2009. More than 5,500 mixed-tenure new homes are planned. The development is being built over eight phases, and will include parkland, open water and a nature reserve – the Woodberry Wetlands.

Vital Energi has been brought in to install 800kW of air source heat pumps on the roofs of two blocks. These will extract heat from the air and supply heating and hot water to the development.

Vital Energi will start construction at the end of August.

Primary low-temperature heating system (LTHW) pipework will be installed within the energy centre, as well as distribution pipework which will run from the heat pump down to the energy centre, which when complete, will serve all eight phases of the development. Three 1.5MW condensing boilers will be fitted along with a building management system and three 6.5-metre-high, 27,000-litre thermal stores.

The energy centre will be nine metres high, next to the basement and ground floor levels, so plant deliveries will require complex engineering, including a specialist movement company and temporary works design. Once built, Vital Energi will operate and maintain the energy centre for two years.

David Barry, operations director at Berkeley Homes (North East London, said: “We have worked closely with Vital Energi for over 15 years and have established a fantastic working relationship with them over this time. Sustainability and energy efficiency are key pillars at Woodberry Down, and are at the forefront of everything we do. The introduction of the energy centre will play a huge part in our mission to reduce carbon emissions and will also lower energy costs for residents here.”

Rob Callaghan, managing director of Vital Energi’s London & Southern division, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our relationship by working on another of Berkeley Homes’ impressive mixed-use developments. It’s great to see an innovative regeneration project like Woodberry Down with energy conservation at its core.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk