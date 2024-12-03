Bernard succeeds Viala at Bouygues UK

Philippe Bernard will become chair and chief executive of Bouygues UK in the new year

With Fabienne Viala moving on to the next chapter of her career, Bouygues stalwart Philippe Bernard will replace her as chair and chief executive of Bouygues UK in the new year.

Philippe Bernard has been with the Bouygues Group for 30 years and held various leadership roles across the company.

Pierre-Eric Saint-André, Bouygues Construction’s deputy chief executive, expressed his thanks to Fabienne Viala: “Over the last eight years, Fabienne has led Bouygues UK with resilience, passion, and tenacity.

"Championing sustainable construction and fostering diversity and inclusion, Fabienne has transformed Bouygues UK and positioned it as a leading construction and property development company in the United Kingdom, leaving a lasting impact.”

