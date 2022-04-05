Besix deploys plotting robot on Moroccan skyscraper

The robot, which has been created by Belgian company BimPrinter, is a mobile and autonomous topographic plotter that traces straight onto slabs the details of the digital drawings to real scale and to the nearest millimetre. Uses include preparing for the construction of partition walls with complex geometry and angles.

Chief surveyor Mikolaj Zdebski said: “On the Mohammed VI Tower, we were looking for a solution for a very accurate tracing of the partition walls on 50 floors. This led us to contact BimPrinter. Their solution provides a significant gain in accuracy, which has a direct and positive impact on construction teams and work quality. It also offers a faster working speed than traditional topographic preparation. With the robot, we now produce a complete floor plan in less than a day, which is three times faster than through traditional method and we are no longer limited by points and lines only - we can trace any designed pattern. The quality of the tracings is impressive for both straight and arched lines, and the 'painted’ lay-out reflects very well the future installations well before the start of assembly works. This is very helpful for workers, subcontractors, but also for the architect and the client’s representatives.”

Besix and its Moroccan partner TGCC are designing and building the Mohammed VI Tower, which has being developed by O Tower and was conceived by architects Rafael de la Hoz and Hakim Benjelloun. The building, which will have 55 floors and reach a final height of 250m, is part of the Bouregreg Valley development project near Rabat. Work began in 2018 and will be completed in 2023.

BimPrinter joins the other robotic solutions that Besix uses for construction. In 2021, the 340m-high Uptown Tower that Besix Group is designing and building in Dubai for its client DMCC became the first ‘supertall’ skyscraper in the world to use Schindler Rise, an autonomous, self-climbing robot, to carry out installation work in the lift shafts. In Dubai, Besix has also set up its own 3D concrete printing unit, which has been operational since 2019.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk