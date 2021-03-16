Besix Watpac picked for Sydney station

Sydney Metro is client for the AU$217m (£120m) contract to build the new station in the heart of Sydney’s central business district (CBD).

The contract includes the underground station platforms and full fit-out, station entrance, a variety of pedestrian and cycling facilities, surrounding roads, and public domain works including footpaths, tree planting, lighting and street furniture.

Besix Watpac CEO Jean-Pol Bouharmont said: “Barangaroo Station is a landmark project for Besix Watpac and a major milestone in our strategy to combine the best of our global expertise with our proven Australian experience.

“As a multi-disciplinary contractor specialising in complex projects, Barangaroo Station represents an ideal opportunity for us to showcase our capability and deliver a special result for Sydney Metro and the people of New South Wales.”

Besix Watpac general manager New South Wales Peter Furlong added: “We have a great track record delivering complex projects in constrained environments in Sydney’s CBD and the team can’t wait to get down to work for Sydney Metro and deliver on our commitments to exceptional quality and safety.”

Barangaroo Station is one of six new metro stations being built on the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project. The station site has already been excavated and the Besix Watpac team is expected to begin construction in October 2021 with completion due in 2023. Sydney Metro City & Southwest is due to open in 2024.

