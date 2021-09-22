Bid in for £663m Crewe hospital rebuild

Artist's impression of the new Leighton hospital

The Mid Cheshire NHS Foundation Trust wants to replace the current ageing hospital and has submitted a bid for funding was to the Department of Health & Social Care

Leighton Hospital was built in the 1970s and the type of materials used has resulted in significant spending to resolve safety risks, primarily the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) panels in the roof and walls

There have been numerous failures of this type of panel. The Building Research Establishment was prompted to issue guidance in 1996 (BRE Information Paper IP 10/96 – Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete planks designed before 1980) and the Standing Committee on Structural Safety put out an alert more recently in 2019.

Mid Cheshire Trust said that independent analysis had shown the projected new build cost of £663m to be around £100m cheaper than the continued refurbishment of Leighton over the next 15 years.

Chief executive James Sumner said: “Our vision for the new Leighton is for a carbon neutral facility that will play a vital role at the heart of the community and support the delivery of a new clinical model – a blueprint for providing care both in and out of hospital.”

A final decision on the funding bid, via the government’s New Hospital Programme, is expected by next spring.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk