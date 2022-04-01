Bidding begins for Calgary LRT

It has issued a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the Green Line light rail transit (LRT) project’s first phase. Phase 1 will build the 18km core of the Green Line, constructing the most technically complex section of the new LRT line to support future expansion to the north and south.

The procurement strategy for Phase 1 allows the Green Line board to select a development partner from shortlisted candidates in early 2023 following the request for proposals (RFP) stage.

The development partner will work collaboratively with the Green Line team on design progression in an approach intended to provide flexibility to innovate as well as optimising and managing cost, risk and schedule concerns. The development phase is expected to take approximately 12 months.

“Following extensive consultation with the market and alignment of all funding partners, the Green Line Board has approved a collaborative procurement strategy to build Phase 1 of the Green Line LRT project,” said Don Fairbairn, chair of the Green Line board. “The RFQ is a significant step towards delivering this important city-shaping project.”

Phase 1 will connect southeast Calgary to the city’s downtown area and into the existing LRT and four bus rapid transit routes while building:

18km of LRT track;

13 stations including underground and elevated station buildings;

bridge structures;

park and ride facilities;

a maintenance storage facility for light rail vehicles.

This procurement strategy is also expected to allow for additional long-lead procurement items and work packages to be issued earlier to reduce project and schedule risk and support local job creation.

