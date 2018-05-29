Bids called for £27m museum store

Some of the British Museum's plunder currently stored in Blythe House

The British Museum has formed a partnership with the University of Reading to develop a new collection storage and research facility to house some of the booty and artefacts not on display at its main premises in Bloomsbury, London.

A 15,500 m² building is planned for the British Museum Archaeological Research Collection. It will be built next to the Thames Valley Science Park, on land located within Wokingham Borough.

Many of the objects to be stored in the new building will be moved from Blythe House in London, which is currently home to around two million objects from the collections of the British Museum, Science Museum and the V&A, and is due to close in 2023.

A contract notice for the construction works, estimated at £27m, has now been published. To register interest, see https://www.delta-esourcing.com/tenders/UK-UK-London:-Building-construction-work./G924GPDZPD