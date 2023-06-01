Bids called for £500m civils framework

Hampshire’s Gen5 framework replaces its current Gen 4-1, Gen 4-2 and Gen 4-3 frameworks, which are available for use by county councils and public bodies across the south of England.
The framework is valued at £500m over its four-year term. It is divided into four value lots, ranging from sub £350,000 to £20m+.
It is also divided into geographic lots:
- Hampshire (including Portsmouth and Southampton)
- East (Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Surrey, West Sussex, East Sussex and Kent)
- West (Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Dorset, Somerset, Devon and Cornwall)
Further details can be found via www.in-tendhost.co.uk/hampshire
