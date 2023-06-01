Bids called for £500m civils framework

Hampshire’s Gen5 framework replaces its current Gen 4-1, Gen 4-2 and Gen 4-3 frameworks, which are available for use by county councils and public bodies across the south of England.

The framework is valued at £500m over its four-year term. It is divided into four value lots, ranging from sub £350,000 to £20m+.

It is also divided into geographic lots:

Hampshire (including Portsmouth and Southampton)

East (Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Surrey, West Sussex, East Sussex and Kent)

West (Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Dorset, Somerset, Devon and Cornwall)

Further details can be found via www.in-tendhost.co.uk/hampshire

