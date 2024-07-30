Bids called for £814m facilities management framework

Pagabo’s total facilities management framework will run for four years, with a total estimated value of £814m.

It will offering hard, soft or total (combined) facilities management services to support sectors including healthcare, blue light, infrastructure, education and leisure.

Hard facilities management will cover the provision of all works in relation to the maintenance and upkeep – both planned and reactive – of a building or wider estate, and will include aspects such as roofing, decorating, internal fittings and fixtures, mechanical services, general planned and reactive repairs.

Soft facilities management will cover the provision of services in relation to the upkeep and security of a building or wider estate, covering aspects including cleaning, catering, hygiene, pest control, waste management and security.

The framework agreement is divided into six lots.

Lot 1 – total facilities management services up to £1m

Lot 2 – total facilities management services £1m+

Lot 3 – hard facilities management services up to £1m

Lot 4 – hard facilities management services £1m+

Lot 5 – soft facilities management services up to £1m

Lot 6 – soft facilities management services £1m+

This national framework is available for use across all UK regions and is split into the following areas:

Scotland

North

Midlands

Southwest

Wales

London and Southeast

Northern Ireland

UK

Each individual region will have seven suppliers, while three suppliers will cover the whole of the UK nationally, giving clients the option of up to 10 suppliers.

Following the tender period, evaluation and standstill process, the framework is expected to launch in October 2024 with Red Kite Learning Trust as the contracting authority.

To express interest or for further details, see in-tendhost.co.uk/pagabo/aspx/ProjectManage/1258.

