Bids called for Balfour's £100m Southsea coastal works

CGI of part of the scheme

The council, in collaboration with the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership (ESCP), has published a contract notice for a coastal defence contractor to deliver new improved flood defences along 4.5km of seafront, from Old Portsmouth to Eastney.

However, Balfour Beatty is already on board – it was awarded a £1m pre-construction services contract in June 2017 and heads the integrated design team – so it seems best placed to win the main works contract. Design consultants are Arup and Ramboll, while Faithful & Gould is cost consultant.

The current sea defences at Southsea are reaching the end of their lifespan and need renewing. Portsmouth City Council’s plans aim to improve the seafront and stimulate regeneration as well as protect the community and its heritage.

Contract value is estimated as being between £95m and £110m.

The scheme divides Southsea frontage into six sections that will be built in phases. The aspiration is to start on site in March 2020 and complete the sixth and final phase in 2028.

If anyone wants to bid against Balfour Beatty, they have until 24th May 2019 to submit their application via in-tendhost.co.uk/portsmouthcc/aspx/Home. The council is targeting to have secured a contractor by 6th September 2019.