Mon April 01 2019

Bids invited for £13.5m of Renfrewshire housing schemes

4 hours Williamsburgh Housing Association is inviting bids for the design and construction of affordable housing worth an estimated £13.5m at two sites across Renfrewshire.

The housing will be built at Albert Road in Renfrew and North Road in Johnstone. The lots have estimated values of £9.5m and £4m respectively, with construction periods of two years.

There is also the option of a third design and build project at Cartha Crescent, Paisley.

The procurement will be a two stage process. The first stage will consist of a European Single Procurement Documen (ESPD) submission, the five top ranked contractors then asked to progress to the second stage. The second stage will consist of a quality questionnaire, including proposals for a site layout and elevations and a priced contract sum analysis. The most economically advantageous tender will be chosen combing both quality and price with a ratio of 70% price and 30% quality.

The initial deadline is noon on 29th April.

