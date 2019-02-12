Bids wanted for £80m Beckton treatment works upgrade

Beckton sewage works in Newham

Beckton is Thames Water’s largest sewage treatment works, treating the waste of 3.5 million people, but the population of east London is projected to reach 4.5m by 2036 and so work is required.

The scope of the contract includes the design, construct and commission of final effluent tide locking, expansion of activated sludge plant capacity, inlet works upgrade and sludge improvements.

The contract is expected to be awarded in November 2019 and the project is required to be complete by September 2023.