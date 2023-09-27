Big day for Network Rail [–video]

Aerial view of track installation near Aylesbury

Almost 2km of track is being moved to allow HS2 to build new high-speed lines beneath the existing railway network.

The video (below) shows engineers using a ‘new track construction’ train to install new sleepers and rail across a new 100-metre bridge built by HS2 contractor EKFB. This will allow passenger and freight trains to run over the new high-speed line.

The specialist engineering train, one of only two of its kind in the country, installed 2,953 concrete sleepers and 2,000 metres of new rail on Sunday 17th September.

Patrick Cawley, director for on-network works for Network Rail and HS2, said: “We’re now over halfway through our major work in Aylesbury, which will pave the way for Britain’s new high-speed railway to be built beneath the existing line and improve journeys for Chiltern Railways passengers who travel between Aylesbury and Princes Risborough stations.”

