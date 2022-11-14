Big step forward for AU$750m Sydney hospital project

The project is described as the most significant investment in the hospital's 140-year history

The New South Wales government and NSW Health Infrastructure have released the designs for the Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) hospital redevelopment as part of the consultation process leading to an application for the project as a ‘state significant development’.

The designs have been developed by a Jacobs with architects Bates Smart and Neeson Murcutt & Neille. The AU$750m (£426m) scheme is intended to deliver the capacity required to meet fast-growing demand for clinical services at RPA hospital.

In what has been described by the New South Wales premier Dominic Perottet as “the most significant investment in RPA’s 140-year history,” the redevelopment will deliver a new hospital building and the refurbishment of a number of existing spaces.

These include more adult inpatient beds and expanded emergency department, intensive care unit, medical imaging services, operating theatres and maternity, birthing and neonatal services.

US-based Jacobs was appointed lead architect on the project in 2021. The team is working with Bates Smart and Neeson Murcutt & Neille, winners of a competitive design process focused on public realm and design excellence to deliver the design and health planning services for the project.

