Big wins for Countryside

Milton Keynes Council has selected Countryside Partnerships as its development partner for a scheme of 930 homes in Newport Pagnell.

This development, which has a gross development value of £275m, will include 50% affordable housing, delivered in affordable rent, shared ownership and social rent tenures. Community facilities to be built include a commercial centre, primary school and public open spaces including playing fields and a health centre.

Meanwhile in London, Countryside Partnerships has secured a pre-construction service agreement (PCSA) in Southall. Network Homes has awarded the company the design and enabling works for 575 homes. The development has a potential contract value of £145m for the main works.

This scheme will include four buildings ranging in height from 15 to 23 storeys. It will provide 174 affordable homes with the remaining 401 homes offered in build to rent tenure, funded, owned and operated by the stock market listed private-sector landlord Grainger.

Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive of Vistry Group, Countryside’s parent company, said: "Our unique and leading Partnerships model enables us to work with our partners on delivering much needed homes across the UK. Our selection for these two major developments reflects our expertise and commitment to provide quality homes and lasting communities."

