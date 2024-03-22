Billington racks up the orders

Billington supplier steelwork to the £280m Panattoni Park development in Avonmouth

A trading statement from Billington Holdings today reveals that things are evidently going well but not much detail has been provided.

The structural steel group, which includes site hoardings and protective coatings divisions as well as steelwork contracting, says that it has recently been awarded six new contracts with a combined value of approximately £90m.

One of these new contracts is the largest single contract in the company’s trading history, but we are not told the project, the location or the client.

All that is disclosed is that the contract wins span a variety of sectors including power generation, manufacturing and retail logistics, and will be delivered nationally over the next 24 months.

Billington’s order book is now bigger than it has ever been before, it says, “materially ahead” of the previous record in Q1 2023.

Chief executive Mark Smith said: “The award of these significant contracts is great news for Billington. They are a testament to our group offering in a challenging trading environment and demonstrates that Billington is a steelwork contractor of choice. The group currently has a record orderbook and these contracts provide further confidence that Billington will continue to perform well in 2024 and into 2025, further underpinning current market expectations. I look forward to providing further updates at the time of the release of the group's results for the year ended 31st December 2023 in April 2024."

