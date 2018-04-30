Biotech company to build €325m plant in Ireland

Chinese business WuXi Biologics is to invest €325m (£285m) building a major bio-manufacturing facility that will create 700 construction jobs in Ireland.

The plant, which was announced by Irish PM Leo Varadkar, will be built on the Industrial Development Authority’s (IDA) greenfield site in Mullagharlin in Dundalk, County Louth.

The 26ha campus will be the company’s first site outside of China. Its development is being supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Varadkar said: “This is the start of something special. We will see the factory of the future, right here in Dundalk. It’s the first sizable greenfield project from China in the pharma sector and I am delighted to see it located here in Dundalk. It’s also the latest in a number of investments in this town which has become a hub for a range of sectors, mainly in the new knowledge based and pharmaceutical sectors.

Louth hosts National Pen, PayPal, Xerox, Wasdell and Prometric, to name just a few. In 2017 there were 24 IDA-supported companies in the county, and the number of jobs created by them has tripled from 1,300 in 2010 to almost 4,000.”

Minister for business, enterprise and innovation Heather Humphreys added: “This huge €325 million investment is a great vote of confidence in Ireland and reinforces our image as a global centre of excellence in biologics. This investment will result in the creation of over 400 highly skilled jobs over five years as well as approximately 700 construction jobs.”