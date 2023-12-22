Birmingham approves Gay Village flats

CGI of Prosperity's latest planned development

Prosperity Group’s latest development is on the corner of Kent and Lower Essex Street in Birmingham Southside, opposite The Nightingale Club, a prominent venue in the city’s Gay Village.

There will be no parking provision for residents, as has become increasingly standard for urban homes, but each of the 146 flats will have space to park one bike. Of the 146 flats, 111 will have just one bedroom.

Joe Billingham, chief executive at Prosperity Group, said: “Kent Street is an exciting opportunity to drive local growth and prosperity in a key part of Birmingham. Southside is an area with a diverse range of cultures and communities and we’re proud to be playing our part in its evolution. From the Gay Village, Chinese Quarter and the developing Smithfield area, our new homes will ensure that people can not only enjoy what Southside has to offer but live as part of the vibrant community here.

“In keeping with these ambitions, we’ve worked closely with Birmingham City Council and other partners including the Nightingale Club to find an agreeable solution which ensures that the key cultural venue nearby is protected as part of this transformation. We look forward to working harmoniously with the LGBTQ+ community to deliver this exciting project.”

