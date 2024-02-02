Birmingham Broad Street's scaled-back tower passes planning

100 Broad Street will now be 33 storeys rather than 61

Plans for the construction of a 33-storey build-to-rent tower block at 100 Broad Street in Birmingham have now been approved by the city council.

Called The Hundred, the high-rise building is being developed by Urban Vision, which acquired the site last year.

A contractor has yet to be appointed but the estimated construction cost is put at £70m.

The previous landowner had secured planning permission in 2019 for a 61-storey residential building but had been unable to follow through and sold up.

Urban Vision’s 33-storey block will have 294 apartments for rent. Communal amenities in the plans include co-working spaces and lounges, rooftop gardens, as well as opportunities for shops, cafés or restaurants at street level.

The Hundred has been designed by Howells to be a ‘smart’ building that is all-electric and has a reduced carbon footprint.

Howells director Robert King said: “This project has challenged us to look again and question the blueprint for efficient tall building designs. The stepped form has created an opportunity to explore a unique, sustainable approach to high-rise living and integrates new regulations and construction techniques.

“The Hundred pays reference to Birmingham’s architectural modernist past while looking to the future to create a building that is more Birmingham, less anywhere. We’re excited that the plans have been approved and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with Urban Vision and the rest of the design team to realise the scheme to provide sustainable, build-to-rent homes for the current and future residents of Birmingham.”

Urban Vision director Mark Owen said: “The Hundred is a fantastic opportunity to deliver one of Birmingham’s most sustainable buildings, which adds real value to the city and its skyline. We want to deliver a development that will set the standard for tall buildings in Birmingham, but also draw on the city’s heritage.

“As an underutilised brownfield site, this is an opportunity to support the wider regeneration of the area – driving local growth, creating a new community and creating jobs. It is important we get this right and deliver.

“Our proposals are deliverable, and we now have planning consent and so construction can begin as soon as practically possible. Working with Howells, the wider team which includes RPS, Core5, Cundall, Ramboll, and Williams Gallagher, we’re looking forward to delivering The Hundred.”

