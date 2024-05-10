Birmingham extends Equans’ contract

Equans completed more than 150,000 repairs in Birmingham last year

Under the new contract, Equans will continue to provide planned and responsive repairs, maintenance and refurbishment services to more than 37,000 council-owned homes across Birmingham until at least 2026.

Equans completed more than 150,000 responsive repairs in Birmingham last year, returned 1,700 empty properties to a lettable standard, carried out 40,000 gas repairs, installed more than 1,000 new kitchens and bathrooms, and completed extensive modernisation works to thousands of homes.

Equans has been working for Birmingham City Council since 2016.

Paul Langford, the council’s housing director, said: “Our partnership with Equans has already delivered significant improvements to our housing stock, making homes warmer and more energy efficient for our tenants. The new contract will enable us to continue this work, ensuring our tenants receive a high-quality repairs and maintenance service that meets their needs.”

Equans UK & Ireland regional operations director Paul Bingham said: “Our aim during the contract period is to work with the council to make further improvements, so that we can continue to provide a first-class service to their housing residents.”

