B&K starts Manchester Met science block

Manchester Metropolitan University's new science and technology building

Designed by BDP, the seven-storey, 160,000 sq ft Faculty of Science & Engineering is being erected in place of the John Dalton West Building in the city.

Contractor, Bowmer & Kirkland is on site to begin the build process for the BDP-designed,

The upper storeys create space for research laboratories, offices and collaborative workspaces. A multi-height central atrium will deliver a ‘shop window’ onto Chester Street.

Externally, the design features gold-coloured perforated aluminium fins.

The adjacent John Dalton Tower building is to be retained and refurbished and will connect to the new faculty building directly.

The new building, approved by Manchester City Council in March 2020, is designed to provide better facilities for students and provide new research and laboratory space.

BDP director Michael Cambden said: “After years on the drawing board, it is fantastic that construction is about to start on this project that will transform science and engineering teaching, research and knowledge exchange for Manchester Met.

“Designs for the technology-driven super-lab, highly interactive teaching spaces and diverse range of self-directed learning areas all result directly from our collaborative design approach that has included the University’s academics, technicians and students at every stage.”

Dr David Lambrick, deputy pro-vice-chancellor of MMU’s Faculty of Science & Engineering, added: “When planning this project, we sought to create a diverse and technically advanced space that will help us to become a world-class Faculty of Science & Engineering.

“Our aim has been to shape space that will help to deliver more collaborative and impactful research, to grow our international community by attracting quality partners and academic talent from around the world, and to create a step change in STEM education, as a whole.”

The demolition of the John Dalton West building began at the end of 2020, with construction of the new campus set to begin in the spring of 2021. Completion is programmed for 2023.

