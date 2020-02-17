B&K to build Derby leisure centre

Artist's impression of the new water park

Bowmer & Kirkland will start construction of the £42m Moorways Sports Village imminently. Site preparation began in November.

The Derby City Council scheme will include a 50-metre swimming pool, a water park, learner pool and soft play area, alongside a health and fitness facility.

B&K regional director Steve Chambers said: “After forging an excellent relationship with the council during our construction of Derby Arena, we are looking forward to working with them for the construction of this exciting new addition to the leisure facilities in the city”

The water park will have a pair of four-storey flumes along with England’s first wave generating ‘wow ball’ and wave rider slide.

The 50-metre pool is designed to be transformed into three separate pools in just minutes to provide opportunities to put on different activities at the same time.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by late 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk