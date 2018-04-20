Black & Veatch team picked for Manila water upgrades

Manila Water in the Philippines has appointed Black & Veatch and a local partner for a project to improve water infrastructure as part of an extensive capital investment programme.

Manila Water’s investment will focus on developing water and wastewater infrastructure with the aim of improving services and creating more sustainable living conditions for the people of eastern Metropolitan Manila.

Black & Veatch, in consortium with local consultant DCCD Engineering, has been selected as one of two consultant teams under a five-year Framework Agreement to assist in more efficient delivery of multiple projects. Black & Veatch’s and DCCD’s scope will cover feasibility studies, design, procurement and construction supervision across multiple projects under the framework.

“Framework agreements are relatively uncommon in Southeast Asia and underline Manila Water’s advanced thinking and strong commitment to delivering world-class infrastructure against ambitious schedules,” said William Yong, vice president and managing director of Black & Veatch Southeast Asia. He added that the long-term continuity of the framework agreement will help the team understand Manila Water’s challenges more thoroughly, integrate with Manila Water in project development at the earliest stages and, in turn, create efficient and effectively-delivered solutions.

“The Consultancy Services Framework Agreement will reduce overall project duration through the elimination of repetitive consultancy tender process and enable us to work collaboratively with pre-selected consultants,” said Maidy Lynne Quinto, group director for corporate project management at Manila Water. “In addition to continuity and consistency of the consultant’s deliverables, this will keep us on-task to further improve the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure and run it in the most cost-efficient manner.