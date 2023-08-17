Blackbird Leys development plans approved

CGI of a block of flats in the district centre

The plans by housing association Peabody (formerly Catalyst) and development partner Oxford City Council include 294 homes across two sites.

A new district centre will have 210 homes, 174 of which will be for social or affordable rent and 36 homes for shared ownership. A further 84 houses for shared ownership will be built in Knights Road. The district centre is also set to have new green spaces, shops and a community centre, as well as improved roads with a segregated cycle route.

The redevelopment will take place in phases, with work set to begin on the first of the new homes and shops later this year. The community centre will also be built as part of the first phase, and Oxford City Council and Peabody are working with the community to develop detailed designs. It will be energy efficient and adaptable to support a wider range of community uses. More homes will follow in a second phase, expected to get under way in 2025.

Peabody and the council have held a series of public consultations since the plans were first announced in April 2019.

Peabody managing director for development Simon Barry said: “This is an incredible milestone both for the scheme and for the future of Blackbird Leys. We’re pleased that the committee recognised the benefits of the plans, which will deliver much-needed homes for local residents, high-quality public open space, and purpose-built community and retail spaces to meet the future needs of this area.

“Every home at Blackbird Leys will be affordable, helping to tackle Oxford’s housing shortage, and we’re proud to be enhancing green spaces, delivering new active travel routes and creating a modern civic heart for this community. We look forward to continuing our work with Oxford City Council and local residents to bring our vision and ambition for this regeneration to life.”

Planned housing on Knights Road

