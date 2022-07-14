Bleadon quarry sold for housing

Edenstone plans to build housing on a former quarry site in Bleadon

House-builder Edenstone has bought Marshalls former quarry in Bleadon, near Weston-super-Mare, complete with outline planning permission for 42 homes and up to 500 sqm of flexible use space.

Edenstone is now working up plans for eight-acre site, with a view to submitting a detailed planning application later in the year.

Edenstone Southern land director James Morgan said: “Subject to planning, we hope to start work on site in the spring of 2023. This will mark another important step in our growth in the southwest region, alongside developments in Sampford Peverell and East Brent.

“We continue to be actively pursuing greenfield and brownfield sites in the region and confidently expect to announce the acquisition of further new sites in the very near future.”

