Blowers to succeed Cossell as ISG chief

Paul Cossell (left) with his successor Matt Blowers

Paul Cossell as stepping aside after six years at the head of ISG but will remain with the company in an executive role as vice chair.

Incoming chief executive Matt Blowers will be supported by Zoe Price and Bart Korink, who are both getting more duties. Zoe Price becomes chief operating officer for ISG’s UK operations, and Bart Korink is chief operating officer for the growing international business. Tom Smith joins the board as chief commercial officer, while Karen Booth, Jane Falconer and Richard Hubbard continuing in their roles as directors in charge of finance, human resources and marketing respectively.

Matt Blowers joined ISG in 1998 as an assistant construction manager and rose the ranks, becoming a statutory board member in January 2019 and chief operating officer of the company’s fit-out business.

Paul Cossell said: “This long-planned succession will provide the springboard for our continued success as we move into a highly dynamic business and social landscape, where our skills and expertise will prove pivotal to many of our most important global challenges.”

Matt Blowers added: “Paul’s industry accomplishments are highly significant and I could not have wished for a better mentor and leader to support my career at ISG. As CEO of an organisation that consistently pushes the boundaries of the possible, I see my role continuing the ethical principles and philosophies that have forged six years of prosperity at ISG.”

He added: “Tackling the perception challenge of our industry comes high up my list of priorities, as we need to attract a more diverse talent pool, with skills and expertise in specialisms that many wouldn’t necessarily associate with the built environment.”

