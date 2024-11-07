Blue joins Merlo network

Blue Central can now offer the full Merlo Construction line, including stabilised, rotating, and electric telehandlers, along with the Cingo tracked carrier range.

Blue Group is a specialist provider of material processing and handling equipment to the quarrying, demolition, recycling, scrap handling and ports sectors. It is also a Devlon (Doosan, as was) dealer in northwest England and north Wales. Telehandlers represents an expansion of its product offering.

Merlo UK national sales manager described Blue Central as “a company with an outstanding reputation in customer service and industry expertise”.

Blue Central sales director Sean McGeary said: “Merlo is a strong match for our own core values and holds a substantial global market share and is a leading supplier within the UK market. We feel that the range complements our existing offering and aligns well with our core industry sectors, enabling us to enhance our portfolio to better meet the evolving needs of our customers. This partnership underscores our commitment to adding value to material through leading brands and leading service.”

