Blyth relief road construction could start in spring 2026

Blyth relief road has been in the works for years and the preliminary design of the road alignment is complete.

The proposed multi-million pound scheme involves the construction of a new dual carriageway and road widening of the existing single carriageway to dual carriageway along the length of the A1061 to help relieve congestion. In addition, it is proposed to construct a new single carriageway link between Chase Farm Drive and Ogle Drive.

The scheme aims to reduce local congestion and support opportunities for future growth in Blyth.

A previous outline business case drawn up in 2022 was sent back by the Department for Transport last year with a request for the traffic modelling to be updated, reflecting post-covid patterns and the opening of the Northumberland Line Railway.

A new submission will be made to government following approval of the county council budget in February.

The county council has agreed the allocation of £720,000 to enable detailed design and development of the scheme and preparation of the planning application documentation.

The current project timetable envisages a planning application to be submitted in April/May 2025, with approval in the summer and confirmation of funding from central government in the autumn. This would allow construction to begin in late spring 2026 for a period of approximately 18 months, with completion in autumn 2027.

Northumberland County Council deputy leader Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for supporting business and opportunities, said: “Blyth is playing an increasingly key role in our county as an economic powerhouse and to maximise its potential we need to have the right infrastructure in place.

“Our latest benefit to cost ratio calculations show the scheme will provide high value for money, giving us optimism that we have a strong strategic case to take to government.

“This is another milestone in this ambitious project which will make journeys easier for thousands of drivers each day as well as making it more attractive to new businesses and boosting both the town and the region’s economy.”

