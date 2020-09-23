Bobcat adds versatility to backhoe attachment

Bobcat skid-steer with the Versatile B35V backhoe attachment

The new generation backhoe is available in four configurations offering a choice of digging depths, reach and hook-up systems: B32V and B35V models, where V stands for Versatile; and the B32S and B35S Standard models.

The Versatile versions can be equipped with additional hydraulic attachments such as augers and breakers, unlike Bobcat's previous backhoe attachment.

The largest has a maximum digging depth of 3.3 metres and a maximum reach of 4 metres.

Bobcat product manager Daniele Paciotti said: “We are seeing increased demand for the backhoe attachment and have added even more versatility with the Versatile V-versions of the new generation product. They have a double acting auxiliary line that allows more attachments to be used with the backhoe attachment, including Bobcat hydraulic attachments such augers, breakers and tilt buckets. The previous version of the backhoe attachment only allowed for non-hydraulic attachments, such as buckets to be used. For increased safety and to optimise the lifetime of the attachment, all hoses are now placed inside the boom.”

