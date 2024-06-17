Bobcat breaks ground on new Mexico factory

Located in the Salinas Victoria municipality outside of Monterrey in the state of Neuvo Leon, the 65,000m2 facility is expected to be operational in 2026.

The new location, which was announced in 2023, will create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track and skid-steer loader models. Bobcat’s compact loaders are also produced in the US and the Czech Republic where production will remain following the opening of the new factory.

“We have seen tremendous growth across our business, and this new facility will support our long-range plans for increased production to meet customer demand,” said Scott Park, CEO and vice-chair of Doosan Bobcat.

The new factory will seek LEED Silver certification. Its design emphasises quality, precision and energy efficiency, says Bobcat.

“We look forward to growing our manufacturing footprint in the Salinas Victoria community for its excellent industrial sector, skilled workforce and strong business environment,” said Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat’s North America president. “Our investment here demonstrates our confidence in this manufacturing environment and thriving local economy.”

The lead designer is US-based architect Shultz & Associates and construction manager is GP Construcción, a division of Grupo GP, based in Mexico.

Shultz & Associates has worked with Bobcat on several of its North American locations. GP Construcción specialises in industrial parks and facilities across Mexico. The new factory is expected to create 600 to 800 jobs in the region.

