Bobcat remote control makes Spanish debut

Earthmoving business Vitrac Obra Pública has become the first company in Spain to use the new system. ITT Compañía Maquinaria 93, the authorised Bobcat dealer for the Balearic Islands, has supplied the remote control system for a new Bobcat T770 compact track loader equipped with a Bobcat WS32 wheel saw attachment.

A spokesperson for Vitrac Obra Pública said: “When making trenches, the remote control gives us better visibility of the work area and greater control of the environment in which we work. We can carry out the work more quickly with just one operator and there are fewer delays. Thanks to the external positioning of the operator who controls the loader, the attachment, as well as the entire environment, the quality of the finish is improved as well as the safety of the works. The remote control is also very simple to install on the loader, which means that the operator does not waste any time.

“We are very pleased with the remote control system which has given us a new way of working and greater flexibility. The combination of the T770 compact loader, the wheel saw and the Bobcat remote control gives us increased stability and safety and provides us with a panoramic view that we could not get with other equipment. In addition, thanks to the Bobcat T770 loader and the new attachments, we can carry out other types of work that up to now we could not do, such as pipelining in public works.”

All Bobcat compact loaders are equipped with the Bob-Tach attachment mounting system, facilitating the quick and safe interchange of over 80 different types of Bobcat attachment. The new remote control system has been designed in the same way – Bobcat said that it can be mounted and dismounted on machines in only two minutes.

The system provides most of the functions that can be performed via direct loader operation. Bobcat said that the system is very intuitive to use and the training for end users is always provided by its dealers.

