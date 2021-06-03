Bode wins £22m labs to homes conversion

Priory House was constructed as offices in the 1950s

Preparation work has been carried out in the seven-storey Priory House since Elevate acquired the former home of the Forensic Science Service in Birmingham from Rainer Developments in March this year.

Bode Contracting Ltd will begin a 55 week, multi-million pound build in late June with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2022.

Gross development value is £22m.

Priory House is a 77,000 sq ft building that was constructed in the 1950s. It was occupied by the Forensic Science Service for more than 40 years before it closed in 2011. It is in the Southside district of Birmingham on the corner of Kent Street and Gooch Street North.

Elevate intends to repurpose the landmark in the style and aesthetic of its renowned Concord House development on Holloway Head, one of its first projects in the city.

Formed in April 2020 by managing director Dan Bodell and co-director Jodie Bodell, Bode Contracting Ltd has already carried out work for Elevate Property Group on its recently completed Sheldon Court development in Wagon Lane, Birmingham, and on Victoria Point in Ashford, Kent.

James Costello, development director of Elevate Property Group, said: “We have known Dan and his team for some time and have worked successfully together. Their standards and values are very much aligned with our own and so it was an easy decision to make to appoint Bode Contracting.”

Dan Bodell said: “Elevate Property Group has built a reputation for quality, medium rise, large town and inner city residential developments, and the design and finish of Priory House, when completed, will set a new standard for residential living in Birmingham.”

Elevate’s design team comprises D5 Architects, structural engineer Farrow Walsh Consulting, and mechanical & electrical engineers Couch Perry Wilkes. Project finance is provided by Paragon Bank.

Elevate Property Group has several other projects in the advance stages of pre-development including 258 units at Castleward Boulevard off Liversage Street in Derby, 58 units in the second phase of Trent Bridge Quays in Nottingham, and 60 units in the second phase at Princes Gate in Solihull. It has also recently submitted a detailed planning application for 84 apartments at 51-61 Price Street in Birmingham’s Gun Quarter. It is anticipated that work should start on all these four developments this year.

