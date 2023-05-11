Boels buys lighting tower specialist

Illumin8 managing director Neil Fenwick (left) and his Boels UK opposite number, Asif Latief

The acquisition of Illumin8 provides the foundations for Boels UK’s expanded lighting tower rental divisions.

Boels entered the UK in 2017 through the acquisition of Supply UK, a chain of 25 hire shops and two years later recruited A-Plant marketing director Asif Latief to run its UK operations.

Developing specialist divisions, such as lighting, is a key part of his growth strategy, Asif Latief said.

“This acquisition allows us to expand our already significant lighting tower fleet so we can provide our existing customers with more choice,” he said. “It also gives us the opportunity to develop our growing presence in newer markets with complimentary equipment from our rental fleet, for example fencing, barriers, signage and larger generators.

“But it’s not just about equipment; by acquiring Illumin8 we’re adding great people to the Boels team in the UK – people who have solid industry experience and expertise and can give customers peace of mind on their next project or event.”

Illumin8 was founded in 2015 by the current managing director, Neil Fenwick. He said: “In order to achieve our ambitious growth plans, we felt that aligning with an international group like Boels Rental would provide us with the platform to grow.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk