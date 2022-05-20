Bookie plans £100m high-rise scheme for Cornish coast

Plans for Narrowcliff (Photos from Salboy)

Manchester-based developer Salboy is proposing to build a high-rise block of 168 seafront apartments alongside a 77-bedroom hotel with rooftop restaurant. There would also be space for five commercial units.

Salboy is the property development business of billionaire bookmaker Fred Done.

The Narrowcliff regeneration scheme would replace the existing Narrowcliff hotel, Hotel Bristol and two residential properties, as well as a doctors’ surgery, which was already relocating independently from the development.

Sam Power, the architect working on the project said: “The brief from Salboy was to create a unique development of the highest architectural quality that’s inspiring in its design and will help to kickstart regeneration and wider investment in Newquay.

“The striking design we’ve presented mimics the coastal landscape in form and provides space for the hotel and residential units but also plenty of public amenities like shops, cafés, a boardwalk and a landscaped courtyard. Dynamic massing and cut-throughs contribute visual intrigue and help the structure fit within the wider context of the area.”

The developer is promising to include a covenant excluding any of the apartments being let through Airbnb. The building will also feature local art, garden rooftops, underground parking and a landscaped public realm.

A socio-economic assessment commissioned by Salboy and carried out by independent consultant Brookdale Consulting concluded that the construction of the hotel and apartments would support 375 direct and indirect jobs during the three-year build period with a GVA of £27m per year.

Salboy managing director Simon Ismail said: “We’re glad to finally be able to present what we’ve been working so hard on and hope that everyone is now able to share our vision for what an updated Narrowcliff might look like. There’s no doubt that this is an ambitious scheme and it’s one we’re excited to get moving and bring to life. The public consultation has been a great opportunity for us to gather lots of feedback which we can now use to support the formal planning application.”

