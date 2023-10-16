Boot begins £32m Rotherham revamp

Artist's impression of the Rotherham Markets scheme

Henry Boot Construction has broken ground on its Rotherham Markets project, part of the borough council’s town centre masterplan.

The development includes a new library for the town as well as a refurbished indoor and covered market and extensive public realm

Cllr Denise Lelliott, Rotherham cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: "The redevelopment is a testament to our dedication to preserving the heritage of our town while embracing a dynamic future. This initiative will not only breathe new life into our community, but also provide economic opportunities for our local businesses.

“The reinvention of the markets is not just a facelift, but a holistic reimagining that aims to boost the local economy, celebrate our diverse community, and provide an accessible, enjoyable space for all.”

Henry Boot Construction director Craig Finn said: “Commencement of the enabling works are exciting first steps in this transformative project for Rotherham. Creating new and vibrant urban destinations is part of the Henry Boot DNA and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Rotherham Council to bring the vision from the drawing-board to reality.”

The RAIN Building and former Chart Arms pub on Eastwood Lane have already been demolished and the main building works are expected to start in early 2024.

