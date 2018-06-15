Boot lamps, anyone?

Night Shift Shoe Lights

Night Shift Shoe Lights is the latest addition to the Night Tech Gear product line, which also includes the Night Runner and the Night Trek.

Attached to bootlaces, Night Shift provides hands-free lighting in low-light work environments with 400 lumens of LED lights> It is claimed that they deliver 90 metres of forward beam and visibility from all sides. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours, the manufacturer says.

“After 35 years in the construction industry, I know safety is of paramount importance, and Night Shift Shoe Lights help protect those in the workplace from falls and collisions due to dark working conditions,” said Doug Storer, CEO and founder of Orlando-based Night Tech Gear.