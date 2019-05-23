Boring Company signs Las Vegas tunnel contract

The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has approved the US$48.7m (£38.4m) contract for a people-mover. The plan is for passengers to be carried in autonomous electric vehicles via a loop of underground tunnels.

The loop will be designed for ridership of at least 4,400 passengers per hour and is scalable depending on Las Vegas Convention Center attendance.

“Las Vegas will continue to elevate the experience of our visitors with innovation, such as with this project, and by focusing on the current and future needs of our guests,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA CEO and president.

The project includes three underground passenger stations, a pedestrian tunnel and two vehicle tunnels with an expected total length of approximately one mile.

“The Boring Company is excited to contribute to the future of Las Vegas, and work with leaders who have a vision for transportation,” said president Steve Davis.

The LVCVA’s approval of the TBC contract is a result of a multi-step process that started in 2018 with a request for information to gauge interest. A request for proposals was then issued. Interviews with the selected finalists were conducted by an evaluation team, who determined the recommended company. The evaluation team comprised representatives from the LVCVA, private organisations including a Las Vegas resort property and a consultant with experience in transportation systems, construction and operations of automated people-moving systems.