Borneo gets its first 3D-printed house

The shell of the 1,000 sq ft house was completed in just 46 hours using a BOD2 3D concrete printer from Danish company Cobod International.

The total length of the print was over 9 km with the concrete extruded layer by layer to a total of 145 layers each 20mm thick.

One of the largest islands in the Malay Archipelago, Borneo is politically divided between Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia. SCIB built the house on the premises of the Malaysian Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) in Sarawak, the Malaysian state in the north-west of the island.

The SCIB team chose to render the outside walls of the house, which is normal practice in the region due to the humid climate which encourages the growth of green algae.

Smooth render is easier to clean than the textured surface left by 3D printing.

Cobod’s printers have been used in many countries around the world, including India, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America. The company’s 3D printers were recently used to build two-storey buildings in Texas and Ontario.

But Cobod appears to consider Borneo a quintessentially low-tech region, unused to such European innovations as 3D printing.

Simon Klint Bergh, head of the Asia-Pacific region for Cobod, said: “When we created Cobod we never envisaged that we would have a market in a place like Borneo.

“The fact that our technology is now applied there shows that the market for our technology is endless. When we can sell our printers in Borneo, we can sell them anywhere.”

