Boss chases CabinTec out of mobile welfare market

CabinTec, based in Cookstown, County Tyrone is a recent entrant to the site hut market, having only incorporated in 2021. However, it has been forced to withdraw after Boss Cabins sued for patent infringements.

CabinTec agreed to a settlement that sees it exiting the mobile welfare market completely, rather than facing the risk of punitive damages that would have arisen had court proceedings continued.

CabinTec managing director Barry Kerr said that his venture into the field of mobile welfare manufacture had proven to be non-profitable and problematic. He further stated that he and his fellow shareholders understood and appreciated that Boss Cabins had invested considerable time and cost in developing their market leading product range.

Boss Cabins managing director James Kearsey said: “Boss Cabins is not the market leader in the welfare industry by accident. We have invested a huge amount of time, effort and money to develop products that put us head and shoulders in front of other manufacturers.

“In order to protect this sizeable investment, we patent our novel and inventive solutions for providing our customers with the highly sustainable and innovative welfare that they demand.

“Although it is flattering that other manufacturers feel the need to copy our products in order to be competitive, you will fully appreciate that we cannot allow this to happen, and we make no apology for aggressively protecting our patent rights and any intellectual property we have as a business.”

