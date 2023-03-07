Bouygues breaks ground on Pentre Awel

Carmarthenshire councillor Gareth John, council chief executive Wendy Walters, Cllr Darren Price, Welsh secretary David Davies, Bouygues regional MD John Boughton and Bouygues project director Peter Sharpe

Pentre Awel is currently the largest regeneration scheme in southwest Wales, bringing together leisure and health facilities with medical research at the 83-acre Delta Lakes site on the Llanelli coastline.

It comprises four distinct zones. Zone 1 has five buildings: a leisure centre, a research & development centre, a clinical delivery and research centre, and an education and training centre.

Future zones are for housing, business expansion and a hotel.

This week saw the formal start of construction works on Zone 1 at Pentre Awel with a visit t site by Carmarthenshire County Council leader Darren Price and the secretary of state for Wales, David Davies.

Carmarthenshire County Council has appointed Bouygues UK to design and build Zone One of the Pentre Awel development, following a tendering process via the South West Wales regional contractors framework.

Bouygues began an eight-week programme of enabling works in December

Bouygues UK project director Peter Sharpe said: “It was wonderful to welcome the secretary of state to officially break the ground at this landmark development. It was a great opportunity for us to share our detailed plans on the build and discuss how we are engaging with the local community to provide jobs and training opportunities throughout the development of Pentre Awel.

“The state-of-the-art leisure and health facilities are going to benefit the local population for generations to come, and that’s something really exciting to be part of. We are looking forward to working with some great local subcontractors and progressing the build at pace in the coming months.”

Pentre Awel is being delivered by Carmarthenshire County Council in partnership with Hywel Dda University Health Board, Universities and Colleges including Cardiff University, Coleg Sir Gar, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David and Swansea University.

