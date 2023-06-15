Bouygues breaks ground on Southwark's Tustin Estate renewal

At the ground breaking photo call are (left to right) Southwark councillors Evelyn Akoto, Michael Situ and Helen Dennis, London deputy mayor Tom Copley and Linkcity managing director Phillippa Prongué

The scheme includes 250 replacement council homes and shared equity properties, 220 additional council homes including keyworker homes, and 220 homes for private sale to fund the works.

The development will also see a central park, refurbishment of existing council homes and at least 1,800 sqm of commercial floorspace. In addition, the project will improve the public realm and landscaping across the estate, including new pedestrian, cycle and vehicular routes throughout, greenways, and improvements to Tustin Common. Preparatory work started in autumn 2022 and the whole project is planned to complete in 2030.

Linkcity, the development arm of Bouygues UK, was selected by Southwark Council in 2021 to advise on phase one of the plans and was subsequently confirmed as development partner for all four phases in 2022. It is the first large-scale project procured through Pagabo’s Developer Led Framework.

The project is expected to achieve a 94% reduction on carbon emissions when in use. A large part of this is due to the clean energy being supplied by the local waste-to-energy district heating network. Additional measures such as high-insulation building fabric, solar panels, sustainable drainage (SUDs), and air-source heat pumps for individual houses will also contribute to this. Most of the demolition materials will be reused.

Linkcity is currently working on the early design stages of phase two of the estate masterplan, with construction due to start after the completion of phase one in summer 2025.

CGI of the revamped estate

Community engagement has been central to the project from the offset. Residents have been invited to influence aspects including design, construction strategy and social value.

At an official ground breaking ceremony on site, Linkcity managing director Phillippa Prongué said: “This is a really significant moment for our team and for Southwark Council, and the culmination of many months’ hard work. This project is not really about the physical buildings; it’s about the people who will live in them, that’s something that has been really clear to us from the first moment we got involved in this project.

“One of the things that we pride ourselves on at Linkcity is the close relationship with our construction partner, Bouygues UK, and nowhere is the strength of that relationship better demonstrated than when we move a project from the design stage to construction and start delivering on the commitments that we have made. We are so pleased how the site team has taken up the mantle of working closely with residents to make the construction process a smooth one.”

